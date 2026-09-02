Sammilito Islami Bank: 18,000 customers seek Tk 13b in deposits on first day

Applications to withdraw money from Sammilito Islami Bank opened on Tuesday, with 18,000 customers submitting applications on the first day.

Customers have been gathering at branches of the five banks that were merged to form the new bank, where bank officials have been welcoming them.

According to sources at Sammilito Islami Bank, the customers who submitted applications sought to withdraw a total of Tk 13 billion.

Applications for withdrawals from individual depositors began yesterday at the branches and sub-branches of Sammilito Islami Bank.

After the applications are scrutinised and verified, the bank is scheduled to start making payments to customers on 7 September.