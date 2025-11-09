New pay scale for govt employees to be decided by next govt: Finance Adviser

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has said that the decision on a new pay commission for government employees will be taken by the next government.

He made this remark today, Sunday, after the meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs held at the Secretariat.

On 27 July, the government formed a pay commission to determine a new pay structure for government officials and employees. The commission is headed by former finance secretary and PKSF chairman Zakir Ahmed Khan. The commission was instructed to submit its report within six months.

Currently, government officials and employees receive salaries and allowances based on the 2015 pay scale. The number of government employees is around 1.5 million.

For more than two years, the country has been experiencing high inflation, which has eroded people’s real income. Against this backdrop, the new pay commission has been formed to recommend a revised pay structure.