Govt to launch 'Probashi Card' enhancing expatriate welfare

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury on Thursday announced a series of initiatives aimed at expanding overseas employment opportunities, protecting migrant workers, and enhancing expatriate welfare, including the introduction of a dedicated ''Probashi Card'' from fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27).

Placing the proposed national budget of around Tk 9.38 trillion for FY27 in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS), he said the government is giving special priority to overseas employment and the welfare of expatriate Bangladeshis.

Paying tribute to Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman for initiating Bangladesh's first overseas employment programme, Khosru said the government has undertaken various measures to diversify labour markets and increase overseas employment opportunities.