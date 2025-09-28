Businesspersons want at least a 5-year revenue policy

Mohammad Hatem, the president of the knitwear manufacturers association BKMEA, said that the tax policy for the export-oriented industrial sector is completely illegal and against human rights. Unnecessary certificates of various types are required for capital machinery imports and many other cases. This not only causes a waste of time but also requires paying extra money.

Snehasish Barua, a partner at the audit firm Snehasish Mahmud & Co., advised that all local-level customs and tax-related work be coordinated and brought under one office. He said, a businessman has to go to the income tax office for an audit, and then he has to go to the VAT office again. Besides, there is the Central Intelligence Cell (CIC). This way, a single company has to seek help in several places. And this also leads to a waste of the government's money and resources.

Masrur Reaz, the chairman of Policy Exchange, opined that the government does not have enough funds for necessary investments. He said that for this shortage of funds, investment in the infrastructure, human resources, health, and law enforcement sectors is being hampered. He also said that businessmen face problems in getting services in the private sector. Besides, there is a lack of institutional capacity.