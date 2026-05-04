CII views 'Bangladesh First' policy as aligned with India’s goals

India’s leading industry body, CII, has said it sees strong alignment between the new Government of Bangladesh’s “Bangladesh First” strategy and India’s own development experience, underscoring vast opportunities for deeper economic partnership.

Speaking during an interaction with visiting Bangladesh media delegation at the headquarters of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi, Indian industry veteran Pankaj Tandon said the current phase in Bangladesh-India relations was crucial not only for sustaining existing ties but also for shaping the next stage of economic partnership to support Bangladesh’s long-term growth and competitiveness.

The media delegation is currently visiting India.

“We see strong alignment between the new Government of Bangladesh’s ‘Bangladesh First’ approach and India’s own development experience,” he said.