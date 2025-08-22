Prices of commodities fall in world market, impact little in Bangladesh

Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman, however, believes domestic prices are consistent with international rates.

“Based on our data, I can say that prices in the country are not too high. The sudden spike in onion prices may have created that perception, but onion prices have since dropped,” he told Prothom Alo yesterday.

The Commerce Secretary added that edible oil (palm) prices were recently reduced by Tk 15 per liter. The ministry is making every effort to stabilise the market.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, global prices of oil, gas, and other commodities spiked, leaving Bangladesh struggling with import costs. Economists say the then-government’s policy mistakes worsened the economic crisis.

Following the July uprising and the fall of the Awami League, an interim government took over. Economist Ahsan H Mansur was appointed governor of Bangladesh Bank. The fall of the taka has since been halted, and the central bank is even buying dollars to stabilise the exchange rate. Foreign currency reserves are increasing, and imports have become easier.

Overall, the government has managed to prevent economic collapse. Inflation has also eased—from 11.66 per cent in July 2024 to 8.5 per cent now. Yet compared to neighboring countries, it remains high.

The rising price of the US dollar is often cited as the main reason for higher commodity prices in Bangladesh. Before the war, the dollar stood at Tk 86; now it is Tk 122. Economists, however, argue that even considering the dollar price, there is room to cut prices domestically. Increased imports, stronger competition, and effective monitoring could lower prices further. The government itself could intervene in some cases.