Gold breaks above $2,700 to record high

Markets have been on edge over the crisis in the Middle East as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza and, more recently, Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, with worries about a region-wide war that could take in Iran.

Gold had already been rallying—piling on around 30 per cent since the turn of the year—on the back of central banks’ moves to cut interest rates, which makes the commodity a more attractive asset to investors.

Concerns about the long-running war in Ukraine have added to the desire for safer investments.