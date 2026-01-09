Business groups at odds over import of Indian yarn

Textile mill owners and ready-made garment (RMG) factory owners have taken opposing positions over the proposal to impose a 20 per cent safeguard duty on yarn imports from India to protect domestic spinning mills. As a result, the process of imposing duties on yarn imported from the neighbouring country has faced an early setback.

Leaders of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) argue that Indian spinning mills receive government incentives and are therefore exporting yarn to Bangladesh at lower prices.

This, they say, has led to declining sales for Bangladeshi spinning mills and even forced some mills to shut down. On the other hand, leaders of the garment manufacturers’ associations—the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA)—argue that imposing restrictions on Indian yarn would reduce the competitiveness of the garment industry.