Directives to settle 100 cases involving Tk 376 billion

Courts have ordered the seizure of assets from loan defaulters, yet illegal occupants remain on the properties. Courts have issued summons, but police have failed to arrest the accused. In other instances, once a writ petition is dismissed, the petitioner files a fresh one in a different court. There is an instance where as many as 44 writs filed against a judgment of a single case.

Such observations emerged yesterday, Thursday, during a meeting at the Secretariat with the Financial Institutions Division (FID) of the Ministry of Finance on expediting the disposal of 100 pending cases involving 11 banks, financial institutions, and regulators. The meeting was chaired by FID Secretary Nazma Mobarek, according to meeting sources.

Senior officials from Sonali, Agrani, Janata, Rupali, BDBL, BASIC Bank, the state-owned general insurance corporation, Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB), Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB), the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB), and the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) were present.