From a closed jute mill to a billion-dollar export hub

As the sun rises, Siddhirganj in Narayanganj bustles with the workers arriving at the Adamjee Export Processing Zone (AEPZ) from different parts of the city. Some carry lunch boxes, while others have bags in their hands. The area of the former Adamjee Jute Mill comes alive with the activity of around 80,000 workers, both men and women.

An EPZ was established there after the jute mill was shut down. Today, 80,000 workers are employed at 47 industrial enterprises in the EPZ. Built on the abandoned land of Adamjee Jute Mill, the EPZ has now become one of the country's major centres of exports and employment. Through the skilled hands of workers, factories in the EPZ produce safety jackets, blazers and bridal gowns for newlyweds, all of which are exported to countries across the world, including those in Europe.

The EPZ also houses factories producing garments accessories, safety shoes, textiles, electronic and electrical products, OPC drums for laser printers and photocopy machines, and car seat covers. Exports of these products generate around US$1 billion in revenue every year.