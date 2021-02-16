AK Azad elected vice-president of ICC,B

AK Azad has been elected as the vice president of the International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh (ICCB).

The post became vacant with the demise of Latifur Rahman on 1 July 2020, reports UNB.

Azad, the chairman and managing director of Ha-Meem Group of Companies, made the VP of ICCB during its executive board meeting held recently.

Ha-Meem group has achieved outstanding success in expanding the readymade garments sector of Bangladesh under his leadership.