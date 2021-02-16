AK Azad elected vice-president of ICC,B

Business

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
AK Azad has been elected as the vice president of the International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh (ICCB).

The post became vacant with the demise of Latifur Rahman on 1 July 2020, reports UNB.

Azad, the chairman and managing director of Ha-Meem Group of Companies, made the VP of ICCB during its executive board meeting held recently.

Ha-Meem group has achieved outstanding success in expanding the readymade garments sector of Bangladesh under his leadership.

As a former president of FBCCI and Bangladesh Chamber of Industries, he has contributed to the policy formulation for development of the industrial sector of the country.

He is also the founder of The Daily Samakal newspaper. Azad is currently the president of Dhaka University Alumni Association and director of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd. He has been honoured with numerous socio-economic awards for his achievements over the years.

UK committed to work with Bangladesh to grow economy: Dickson

Experts advise govt to increase public investment

Bangladesh and Japan talks on 24 Feb

Bangladesh's fall in export, expenditure a big concern: CPD

