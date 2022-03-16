Amid security concerns in Pakistan, Chinese companies relocating business to Bangladesh

A team of Chinese companies' representatives is likely to visit Bangladesh for a feasibility study and work out its operation plans for setting up its business in Bangladesh. They propose to interact with the Bangladesh Economic Zone officials and also visit 4 Economic Zones.
Notably, 36 Chinese nationals were killed and 26 injured in a terrorist attack in Pakistan on 14 July 2021. The July incident that impacted bilateral ties was a suicide attack on a bus that was carrying workers to the worksite of the Dasu Hydropower Project.
Pakistan initially sought to play it down as an accident but the Chinese government intervened, issued a terse statement demanding that the terror aspect be also probed and secured a joint probe that established it as a terror attack.