Anger over makeshift rawhide warehouses

Rawhide stockists of Posta in Lalbagh, Dhaka have expressed their disappointment as the comparatively low number of rawhide which had landed there since Wednesday–the first day of Eid-ul-Azha festival.

They blamed that the makeshift warehouses, illegally erected around the leather industrial estate at Hemayetpur in Savar, for grabbing taking their share.

Meanwhile, people who sacrificed animals were dissatisfied with the selling price of goat hide. Visiting several localities in Dhaka, it was found that raw goat hide was left at mosques, madrasahs or community establishments unsold or sold at cheaper prices.