APEC economic leaders’ meeting to be held virtually in November

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economic leaders’ meeting will be held virtually on 20 November, the Malaysian international trade and industry ministry said on Monday.

The meeting, to be held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 situation, will be participated in by leaders of APEC economies, it said in a statement.

The meeting will also see the launch of the region’s Post-2020 Vision – the key policy document that is set to replace Bogor Goals, which reach maturity at the end of this year, the statement said.

Malaysia, as the lead penholder for this document, is working collaboratively with all APEC economies to finalize this document, in the coming weeks. This document will become the primary source of reference for the region, in years to come.

