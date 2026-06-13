Gold prices rise by Tk 6,590 per bhori after four consecutive cuts

Previously, on Thursday, the day the national budget was announced, the price of gold had been reduced by Tk 4,432 per bhori.

Before that, on 6 June, gold prices were cut by Tk 5,482 per bhori. Earlier, on 2 June, the price had been reduced by another Tk 3,266 per bhori. As a result, gold prices had fallen by a total of Tk 19,771 per bhori after Eid before today's increase.

Under the new pricing, high-quality 22-carat gold will now cost Tk 224,940 per bhori. The price of 21-carat gold has risen to Tk 214,734, while 18-carat gold now stands at Tk 184,058 per bhori. Traditional (sanatan) gold will be sold at Tk 149,882 per bhori.

Additionally, the price of high-quality 22-carat silver has increased by Tk 291 per bhori, bringing its new price to Tk 5,132.