Gold prices rise by Tk 6,590 per bhori after four consecutive cuts
The price of gold has risen in the local market today, Saturday, after declining four consecutive times. The Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) has adjusted the gold price in the domestic market following a rise in the prices of pure gold and silver in the international market.
The price of 22-carat or high-quality gold has increased by Tk 6,590 per bhori in the country's market today. The new gold price was made effective from 10:00 am this Saturday (13 June).
Previously, on Thursday, the day the national budget was announced, the price of gold had been reduced by Tk 4,432 per bhori.
Before that, on 6 June, gold prices were cut by Tk 5,482 per bhori. Earlier, on 2 June, the price had been reduced by another Tk 3,266 per bhori. As a result, gold prices had fallen by a total of Tk 19,771 per bhori after Eid before today's increase.
Under the new pricing, high-quality 22-carat gold will now cost Tk 224,940 per bhori. The price of 21-carat gold has risen to Tk 214,734, while 18-carat gold now stands at Tk 184,058 per bhori. Traditional (sanatan) gold will be sold at Tk 149,882 per bhori.
Additionally, the price of high-quality 22-carat silver has increased by Tk 291 per bhori, bringing its new price to Tk 5,132.
In the global market, gold prices surged by 70 per cent in 2025, reaching an all-time record high in January of this year. Surprisingly, the conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States did not cause prices to rise. Instead, they declined. Over the past 30 days, global gold prices dropped by $579 per ounce. However, prices climbed by $113 yesterday, prompting the latest price increase in the domestic market.
Gold is currently trading at $4,210 per ounce in the international market. Although it started the year at over $5,000, prices surged past $5,500 in January, marking an all-time record high.
VAT on gold to be reduced
Currently, a 5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) is imposed on the total sale price of gold and jewelry in Bangladesh. As a result, the VAT on one bhori of gold exceeded Tk 10,000.
In the proposed budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year, the government aims to lower jewelry prices by setting a fixed VAT of Tk 2,500 per bhori of gold.
Additionally, the source tax on the supply of gold ornaments is expected to be slashed from 5 per cent to just 0.5 per cent.