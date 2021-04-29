Bangladesh, Indonesia for early signing of PTA

Bangladesh and Indonesia on Thursday stressed early signing of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) within the ambit of which potential export items from both countries would be allowed to enter duty free, reports UNB.

The two countries agreed to complete the signing of pending MoUs and agreements on a fast-track basis, pursue sector specific agenda and do the needful to expand the volume of bilateral trade and investment.

Bangladesh sought Indonesia’s continued support for Rohingya repatriation and appreciated the last ASEAN leaders’ meeting which also called for early repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar. Indonesia assured to stand beside Bangladesh on Rohingya issue.