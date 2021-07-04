Bangladesh needs to be more investment friendly: Mannan

MA Mannan further said the government is sincere about liberalising the rules for creating a smooth ground and level-playing field for everyone to do business.

The minister said it is necessary to work on the issue of ease of doing business. “Our FBCCI, BGMEA, BIDA and BBF can work together to remove the bottlenecks which stand between us and the investors.”

The minister said Bangladeshi is giving the investors the guarantee for the safety of their investment and giving various concessions, tax holidays, tax concessions and also giving new economic areas where they can set up their business and enjoy the various infrastructural facilities.