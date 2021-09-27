Bangladesh to highlight its achievements in Dubai expo: Minister

He said after the Olympic event and the FIFA World Cup Football, the World Expo is being regarded as the 3rd biggest global event of the world where economic development, business potentials, and cultures of various countries are being highlighted.
"We'll highlight at the Expo the various achievements of Bangladesh in different fields including in trade, commerce and the overall economy of the country of the last 50 years," he added.
The minister said that as part of the preparations for taking part at the Expo, a double-storey pavilion of Bangladesh has already been set up while all the necessary preparations in this regard have been completed.
Commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, former FBCCI vice president Siddiqur Rahman, commerce ministry additional secretary (export) M Hafizur Rahman, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) vice chairman AHM Ahsan, commerce ministry joint secretary (export) Abdur Rahim Khan, were present, among others, at the press conference.
The Dubai Expo-2020 was supposed to take place last year, but it could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last World Expo took place at Milan in Italy in 2015.
The commerce minister said that apart from showcasing potentials products, the products related to Bangladeshi culture and heritage would also be projected at the expo.