Bangladesh to highlight its achievements in Dubai expo: Minister

The "Dubai Expo-2020", one of the largest expositions of the world, would begin from October 1 at Dubai, United Arab Emirates where Bangladesh would highlight its various achievements of the last 50 years, reports BSS.

"The six-month long exposition will continue till 31 March 2022 and Bangladesh will highlight its achievements of 50 years before the whole world at the Expo," said commerce minister Tipu Munshi.

The commerce minister was addressing a press conference at the secretariat on Monday convened to brief the media about the various aspects of the expo.