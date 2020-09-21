BGCCI wants deeper ties with Germany

Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) president Omar Sadat has said a BGCCI business delegation will visit Germany early next year and plans are afoot to hold a 'German Trade Fair' in May 2020, reports UNB.
He sought support from the newly appointed Bangladesh ambassador to Germany Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan to make the visit useful and productive and to invite German companies to participate in the trade fair.
The BGCCI president informed there is vast potential to diversify and increase export to Germany despite the present pandemic.
The bilateral chamber arranged a farewell discussion on Saturday and discussed Bangladesh-Germany trade and investment issues.
The event was attended by leading business houses of Germany namely Siemens, Linde, Tchibo, Kuehne+Nagel, AMANN and the leading Bangladesh RMG exporters to Germany.
Germany is the second largest export destination of Bangladesh RMG, leather goods and home textile.
Last year over US$5 billion was exported to Germany. The import to Bangladesh was over US$ 1 billion from Germany mainly heavy machinery and industrial chemicals, said the BGCCI on Sunday.
Ambassador Mosharraf informed the business representatives that he would work on improving and strengthening trade and commercial ties with Germany.
The visit of business delegation from BGCCI will be useful to interact with counterparts and various chambers in Germany, he said.
He also informed that he had productive meeting with the German ambassador recently also the German Embassy is working to forge a better business relationship with Bangladesh.
Germany is one of the important destinations for Bangladeshi products and Germany's political commitment is encouraging.
Germany is providing financial and food assistance to Rohingya people.