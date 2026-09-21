Standard Chartered Bank wants to wind down its retail and card business in Bangladesh

Multiple sources at Bangladesh Bank and the three banks have confirmed the matter. However, as no formal agreement has been reached, officials of the interested banks were unwilling to comment or disclose their identities at this stage.

In mid-2025, the multinational bank The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) announced that it would shut down its retail banking operations in Bangladesh. Earlier, in 2005, American Express Bank withdrew its business from Bangladesh.

Sources said that in July this year, Standard Chartered expressed an interest in winding down its retail banking business in Bangladesh. Following this, several banks in the country held discussions with Standard Chartered about acquiring parts of its retail banking business.

So far, however, BRAC Bank and City Bank are considered to be ahead in the race to acquire the business. Separate meetings have also been held between Standard Chartered and the two banks on the matter.