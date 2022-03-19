Bitcoin to the rescue: Cryptocurrencies' role in Ukraine

At the outset of the conflict, Ukrainian officials posted addresses for two crypto wallets on their Twitter account, giving donors a direct and clear address to which to send contributions.

The wallets attracted more than $10.2 million (9.2 million euros) just four days after the start of the invasion.

Since then, more than $100 million worth of crypto has been raised, with the "Crypto Fund for Ukraine" run by Michael Chobanian -- the founder of the Ukrainian crypto exchange Kuna -- accounting for 60 per cent of all donations.

"We are still collecting crypto. It is being spent on aid like daily rations and bullet-proof vests and helmets," the 37-year-old Ukrainian told AFP.

Initially, two funds were set up, one for humanitarian purposes and the other to support the Ukrainian military.

However, after the violence escalated across Ukraine, the funds were merged and focused fully on supporting the military, said Chobanian.

He said that the majority of crypto donations came in the form of Bitcoin, Ethereum and the stablecoin Tether -- a coin pegged one-to-one to the dollar.