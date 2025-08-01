Trump orders tariffs on dozens of countries in push to reshape global trade

President Donald Trump ordered the reimposition of tariffs on dozens of trading partners Thursday—his cornerstone strategy for reshaping global trade to benefit the US economy.

However, in a minor reprieve that opens the door to further negotiations, the White House said these measures will take effect in a week, not Friday as previously expected.

The tariffs are a demonstration of raw economic power that Trump sees putting US exporters in a stronger position while encouraging domestic manufacturing by keeping out foreign imports.

But the muscular approach has raised fears of inflation and other economic fallout in the world’s biggest economy.