Import of 375cc motorcycles on the cards, questions over new policy

The process is underway to lift restrictions on the import of motorcycles with engine capacities of up to 375cc into Bangladesh.

At present, there are no restrictions on importing motorcycles of up to 165cc. These motorcycles can be imported either as completely built units (CBUs) or manufactured locally using imported components.

The import of motorcycles above 165cc in fully assembled form is currently prohibited. However, machinery and parts can be imported for local production of motorcycles with engine capacities of up to 500cc. Now, a process is underway to allow the import of fully built motorcycles with engine capacities of up to 375cc.

The proposed Import Policy Order for 2026–2029 states that the import of all motorcycles above 375cc will remain prohibited. However, this upper limit will not apply to law enforcement agencies, the military, and paramilitary forces, subject to approval from the relevant ministry. In other words, fully assembled motorcycles of up to 375cc will be allowed to be imported.