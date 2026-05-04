New pay structure for govt employees may be partially implemented from 1 July

A new pay structure for government officials and employees may be implemented partially from 1 July, the first day of the 2026–27 fiscal year.

According to new recommendations, 50 per cent of the basic salary may be provided in the first year, with the remaining 50 per cent to be given in the 2027–28 fiscal year. Allowances may be added in the 2028–29 fiscal year. This information has been learned from sources at the Ministry of Finance.

A 23-member pay commission, led by former Finance Secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan, submitted its report with recommendations on salary and allowances to then Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on 21 January.

At the time, the Chief Adviser’s press wing stated that the government’s current expenditure for 1.4 million public employees and 900,000 pensioners stands at Tk 1.31 trillion. Implementing the commission’s proposals may require an additional Tk 1.06 trillion.