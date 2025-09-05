Crowds growing at TCB, OMS trucks as prices of daily essentials soar

Nazim Hossain, a resident of Mohammadpur and an employee at a private firm, was on his way to Agargaon yesterday, Thursday, around 12:30 pm. On the way, he stopped in front of Japan City Garden after spotting a mobile truck of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

After waiting for about an hour and fifteen minutes, he purchased soybean oil, lentils, and sugar for Tk 450. The same items would have cost him an additional Tk 160–180 in the regular market.

While standing in line behind the TCB truck, Nazim kept glancing around nervously. Asked about it as he was leaving, he explained, “Suddenly, the cost of our household groceries has gone up. But my income hasn’t. That’s why I was forced to stand in line behind the truck. I kept looking around because I’d feel embarrassed if someone I know saw me.”