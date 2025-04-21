Gold hits record, dollar drops as tariff fears dampen sentiment

Gold prices hit a fresh record Monday while the dollar weakened further and stocks were mixed amid worries about Donald Trump’s tariff blitz and bubbling row with the Federal Reserve.

With several markets still closed for the Easter holiday, business was limited ahead of a week that will see the release of key data that should give an insight into the impact of the US president’s trade war.

Several nations have moved to cut a deal with Washington to stem the worst of the White House’s levies, with Japan the highest profile economy.

However, China warned governments on Monday not to seek an agreement that compromised Beijing’s interests.