Oil prices jump after Trump’s warning, stocks extend gains

Oil prices rallied Tuesday after Donald Trump urged Tehran residents to evacuate, stoking fresh fears of all-out war as Israel and Iran continued to pound each other with missiles.

Hopes that the deadly conflict can be contained helped most equities rise, while the US president’s earlier claim that the Islamic republic wanted to make a nuclear deal also provided a little optimism.

After Friday’s surge sparked by Israel’s attacks on its regional foe, crude ticked more than one percent lower Monday as traders bet that the battle would not spread throughout the Middle East and key oil sites were mostly left untouched.