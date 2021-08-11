Crypto platform Poly Network hacked in estimated $600m cyberheist

Poly Network did not immediately respond to a request for more detail about the incident. It was not immediately clear where the platform is based, or whether any law enforcement agency was investigating the heist.

The platform tweeted it planned to take legal action and urged the hackers to return the stolen funds to several of its digital addresses.

The plea looked to be gaining some traction, with around $2 million in stolen tokens returned by Wednesday morning, according to public blockchain records and crypto tracking firm Elliptic.

The theft appeared to be one of the biggest ever in cryptocurrency markets and compares with the $530 million in digital coins stolen from Tokyo-based exchange Coincheck in 2018.

The Mt. Gox exchange, also based in Tokyo, collapsed in 2014 after losing half a billion dollars in bitcoin.

The latest attack comes as losses from theft, hacks and fraud related to decentralised finance hit an all-time high, raising the risk of both investing in the sector and of regulators looking to shake it down.

DeFi refers to peer-to-peer cryptocurrency platforms that allow transactions without traditional gatekeepers such as banks or exchanges. Poly Network allows users to swap tokens across different blockchains.