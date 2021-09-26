Destiny, Jubok clients likely to get 50-60pc of money back

The minister said the assets of Destiny and Jubok have increased in value several times over. So, even if the assets are sold at a fair price, it will be possible to pay the clients back at least 50 to 60 per cent of their shares.
The commerce minister has already talked to the law minister Anisul Huq regarding the matter.
“The law minister said it is a matter of the court. Compensation can be given attaching assets of any other organisation. The law ministry is working with the matter,” said Tipu Munshi.
However, when asked about the matter, law minister Anisul Huq, counter questioned Prothom Alo, "Where is the law ministry working with the clients?”
"I will talk to the commerce minister," the law minister added.