Cases filed against 36 conglomerates, tycoons inlcuding Bashundhara, S Alam, Square, Pran, ACI

Bangladesh Competition Commission filed cases against 36 conglomerates and tycoons, including Bashundhara, S Alam, Square, Pran, ACI, City, Akij and Meghna on charges of creating instability in the essential commodity market.

The commission alleged the accused companies and business magnates have created instability in the market by means of hiking prices by big margin and artificial crisis of rice, flour, coarse flour, egg, broiler and toiletries.