DSEX crosses 6,700-mark

Two other indices also edged higher with the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 0.05 points to reach a record high at 2,427 and the Shariah Index (DSES) gained 9.79 points to stand at 1,468.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 29.54 billion on the country’s premier bourse, in a further buck by 11 per cent over previous day’s tally of Tk 26.62 billion.
Of the issues traded till then, 204 advanced, 146 declined and 25 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor till then.
Beximco was the most traded stock till then with shares worth Tk 1.48 billion changing hands, followed by BIFIC Bank, LankaBangla Finance, Saif Powertec and Malek Spinning Mills.
The port city bourse – the Chittagong Stock Exchange – (CSE) ended higher with the CSE All-Share Price Index- CASPI-rising 134 points to settle at 19,650.
Of the issues traded, 170 advanced, 126 declined and 24 remained unchanged with Tk 1.16 billion in turnover.