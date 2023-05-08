Budget for FY 2023-24 to be placed on 1 June

In the documents, responsibilities on the budget day have also been defined so that everyone can do their respective work smoothly, he said.

The government is willing to finish the next national budget before the vacation of Eid-ul-Azha. The budget for the FY 2023-24 will be around Tk 7.5 lakh crore, which will be the highest ever budget amount, in the history of Bangladesh.

The National Economic Council is scheduled to announce the new annual development programme of Tk 2.74 lakh crore on 11 May, sources said.