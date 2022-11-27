NCCI launches white paper on FDI in logistics sector

The chief guest at the event, Salman F Rahman, MP, private industry and investment advisor to prime minister, said, "The government has recognised logistics as a thrust sector and in this difficult time of massive global distribution, we remain committed to be an integral part of the global supply chain."

He further added that the government has been in a process of formulating a national logistics policy, which will aid investment and cater to the need of the economy in the long run.

"While expressing his delight for the whitepaper at the launch of the White Paper, brought out by NCCI, he remarked that it will benefit all the stakeholders in contributing at the policy formulation and its proper implementation as well," added Salman F Rahman.