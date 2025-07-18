Bangladesh considers tariff cuts on US imports

Bangladesh is planning to reduce tariff on imports from the United States significantly as part of efforts to boost bilateral trade. Currently, the country imposes an average 6 per cent tariff on US imports, but the government is now considering the possibility of removing this almost entirely, according to sources in the Ministry of Commerce.

The idea is weighed ahead of a third round of trade talks with the US on reciprocal tariff cuts. In preparation, various levels of coordination are underway, and a team of Bangladeshi business leaders may accompany the government delegation to Washington. The talks are expected late next week, with commerce adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin set to lead the team.

Commerce secretary Mahbubur Rahman confirmed to Prothom Alo on Thursday that the government is considering bigger tariff concessions on US goods.

In addition to expanding official imports of wheat, liquefied natural gas (LNG), aircraft parts, and edible oil from the US, steps have been taken to increase private-sector imports of US cotton.