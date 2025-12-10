Intertek expands testing, calibration capabilities in Bangladesh

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has expanded its testing and certification capabilities in Bangladesh with the launch of the hardlines, toys and calibration laboratories at its advanced facility in Gazipur, reports a press release.

This expansion reinforces Intertek Bangladesh’s commitment to supporting manufacturers, exporters and retailers with world-class quality and compliance solutions.

The laboratories provide comprehensive testing, inspection and certification for toys, homeware, cookware, packaging, candles, luggage, ceramics, tents and other hardline products, ensuring safety, performance and global market access in line with EN 71, ASTM F963, CPSIA 2008, ISO 8124 and GB 6675 standards.

Together, these facilities deliver end-to-end quality and precision solutions for consumer and industrial sectors alike.