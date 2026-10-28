PM invites Japanese firms to explore five sectors for investment in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today invited Japanese companies to explore investment opportunities in five priority sectors in Bangladesh-automotive manufacturing, energy, technology and space cooperation, rail and logistics, and agro-processing and manufacturing-to translate long standing bilateral ties into stronger trade and investment.

"I invite Japanese companies to explore five key areas for future cooperation and business opportunities for mutual benefits," he said while delivering the keynote speech at the Bangladesh-Japan Economic Forum Dialogue at JETRO Hall in Tokyo.

Highlighting the untapped potential of bilateral economic ties, the Prime Minister said around 350 Japanese companies operate in Bangladesh, while Japanese direct investment in the country remains below US$500 million.

"Our exports to Japan reached 1.36 billion US dollars and Bangladesh imported from Japan 2.16 billion US dollars, in the last fiscal year," he said, stressing the need to take the relationship beyond development cooperation and expand trade and investment.

Recalling the longstanding friendship between the two countries, Rahman said Japan was among the first countries to recognise Bangladesh in February 1972 and had remained its largest development partner for more than five decades.