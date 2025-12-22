Returns on Savings Certificates may be slightly reduced from 1 January

Currently, for the Pensioner Savings Certificate, the return rate upon maturity is 11.98 per cent for investments below Tk 750,000 and 11.80 per cent for investments above that amount. For the five-year Bangladesh Savings Certificate, the return rate upon maturity is 11.83 per cent for investments below Tk 750,000 and 11.80 per cent for investments above Tk 750,000. For the quarterly profit-based savings certificate, the return rate upon maturity is 11.82 per cent for investments below Tk 750,000 and 11.77 per cent for investments above that amount.

In addition, for time-deposit accounts at the Post Office Savings Bank, the return rate upon completion of a three-year term is 11.82 per cent for investments below Tk 750,000 and 11.77 per cent for investments above Tk 750,000. It has been learned that there will be no change in the return rates for Wage Earners Development Bonds, US Dollar Premium Bonds, US Dollar Investment Bonds, and Post Office Savings Bank general accounts.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hai Sarkar, chairman of the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB), the organisation of private bank sponsors, said that when returns on savings certificates are high, savings naturally flow into government funds. If the rates are reduced slightly, those funds will move to banks, which would help boost private-sector credit growth. However, given the country’s current overall situation, demand for loans is already low. Inability to lend to the private sector also becomes a kind of burden for the banking sector.