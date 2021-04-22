2021 net airline industry losses to narrow down: IATA

Global airline industry's net losses are expected to narrow down in 2021, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

IATA expects net airline industry losses of $47.7 billion in 2021 - an improvement on the estimated net industry loss of $126.4 billion in 2020, Indo-Asian News Service reports.

"This crisis is longer and deeper than anyone could have expected. Losses will be reduced from 2020, but the pain of the crisis increases. There is optimism in domestic markets where aviation's hallmark resilience is demonstrated by rebounds in markets without internal travel restrictions. Government imposed travel restrictions, however, continue to dampen the strong underlying demand for international travel," IATA director general Willie Walsh said.