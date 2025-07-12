Mexico, EU to face 30pc tariff from 1 Aug: Trump

President Donald Trump on Saturday said major US trading partners Mexico and the European Union would face a 30 per cent tariff starting next month, ramping up pressure for deals in his trade wars.

Both sets of duties would take effect August 1, Trump said in separate letters posted to his Truth Social platform, citing Mexico's role in illicit drugs flowing into the United States and a trade imbalance with the EU respectively.

The duties are higher than the 25 per cent levy Trump imposed on Mexican goods earlier this year, although products entering the United States under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement are exempted.