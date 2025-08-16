Foreign holdings of US Treasuries climb to record $9.13 trillion in June

However, on a transaction basis, the U.S. experienced outflows of $5 billion after buying roughly $147 billion in Treasuries in May, the largest since August 2022. In April, there was an outflow of $40.8 billion as President Donald Trump's back-and-forth tariff policies roiled markets.

Japan remained the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries, with a record $1.147 trillion in June, up $12.6 billion from the previous month's $1.134 trillion.

UK investors, the second-largest owner of U.S. government debt, raised their pool of Treasuries to another record of$858.1 billion, up 0.6 per cent from $809.4 billion in May.