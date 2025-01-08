Big Tech rolls out the red carpet for Trump

Tech leaders continue to fall in line around Donald Trump, with Facebook's announcement that it would end its US fact-checking program the latest victory for the president-elect and his billionaire advisor Elon Musk.

Facebook parent Meta's move into fact-checking came in the wake of Trump's shock election in 2016, which critics said was enabled by rampant disinformation on Facebook and interference by foreign actors, including Russia, on the platform.

It was long-criticized by conservatives who found themselves ensnared in its anti-disinformation work.