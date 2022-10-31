Hong Kong to explore legalising crypto for retail investors

Hong Kong is "back in business" and exploring whether to legalise crypto trading by retail investors, the city's finance chief announced Monday, kicking off a week of conferences aimed at resuscitating the Chinese hub's image.

In contrast to mainland China where crypto has been all but banned, Hong Kong is looking to relax regulations and claw back some of the business that has left.

Years of strict pandemic controls and a political crackdown have hammered the Asian finance hub's economy and sparked an exodus of talent that authorities say they now want to reverse.

A fintech conference opened on Monday and will be followed on Wednesday by a finance summit attended by some of the world's top bankers.