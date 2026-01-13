Gold price steadies near record $4,600 per ounce

"A modest recovery in the U.S. dollar, driven by hawkish comments from a senior Fed official, and investors’ focus on the release of U.S. CPI data later in the session acts as a headwind (for gold)," said ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Monday that the central bank does not face any near-term pressure to change the stance of monetary policy.

Investors are currently anticipating two interest rate ⁠cuts this year, with today's Consumer Price Index data expected to provide further clues on monetary policy going forward.