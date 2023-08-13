How has US climate plan affected trade ties?

US President Joe Biden’s landmark climate action plan may have been trailed by billions of dollars in clean energy investment, but its potential to reshape trade lines has strained ties with allies.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law on August 16 last year, directs some $370 billion in subsidies toward America’s energy transition, including tax breaks for US-made electric vehicles and batteries.

But the incentives, which boost American manufacturing after years of offshoring, have triggered fears that they could draw businesses out of other countries.

“This was really the United States coming into the game in a big way,” said Joshua Meltzer, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Europe had been subsidizing the development of clean technologies since before the IRA, as had China and others, Meltzer noted.

But Washington’s entry “meant that for these subsidies to remain competitive they had to be continued or raised,” he told AFP.