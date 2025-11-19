5 things to know about Africa’s first G20

Founded in 1999, the Group of 20 (G20) leading economies comprises 19 countries and two regional bodies, the European Union and the African Union (AU).

Its rotating presidency will be held by South Africa this year and mark the first time the summit will be in Africa.

G20 members represent 85 per cent of the world’s GDP and about two-thirds of its population.

South Africa is the only member state from the continent, although the AU was admitted as a group in 2023.