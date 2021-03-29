Asia shares edge higher, oil slips as Suez Canal ship re-floated

Asian share markets edged higher on Monday while oil prices slipped as the ship blocking the Suez Canal was re-floated, raising hopes the vital waterway could reopen and ease global shipping backlogs.

The news added to optimism about world growth as markets look to president Joe Biden to outline his infrastructure spending plans this week, which could supercharge an already accelerating US recovery.

“We expect the global economy to expand robustly at 6.4 per cent this year, fuelled by a large US fiscal stimulus, with positive spillovers for the rest of the world,” said Barclays economist Christian Keller.

“Rising inflation over the coming months should be transitory, and core central banks seem committed to looking through it.”

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 per cent, with activity restrained by the approach of quarter end. Chinese blue chips rose 0.8 per cent.