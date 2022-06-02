Asian shares fall on inflation, recession concerns; oil skids

Asian share markets fell on Thursday on widespread investor worries over high inflation and the threat of recession, while oil prices slumped following a report of reassurances from Saudi Arabia over production.

Global benchmark Brent crude was last down more than 2 per cent a barrel at $113.86 ahead of a meeting of oil producing countries later in the day, which is expected to pave the way for output increases.

US crude CLc1 also dipped more than 2 per cent to $112.55 per barrel.

The fall in oil prices gathered pace after the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia may be prepared to raise oil production in the event of a sharp drop in Russia's output.