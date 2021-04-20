Asian shares up on China gains but tech worries weigh

Asian shares rose on Tuesday, led by a stronger Chinese opening and shaking off the initial drag from tech-driven Wall Street losses, while the dollar stayed at multi-week lows against other major currencies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2 per cent, swinging into positive territory after Chinese blue chips rose 0.13 per cent. South Korea gained 0.4 per cent.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.84 per cent, as the country continues to grapple with a resurgence in Covid cases. Australia slipped 0.33 per cent.

Hong Kong fell 0.11 per cent although Chinese food delivery giant Meituan's shares rose 1.59 per cent after the company said it had raised a huge $9.98 billion through an equity and convertible bond sale.

Earlier, major Wall Street indexes drew back from record highs hit list week, with a big drag from Tesla Inc.