Boeing production problem found in undelivered 787 Dreamliners

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said late on Monday that some undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners have a new manufacturing quality issue that the largest US planemaker will fix before the planes will be delivered.

The FAA said the issue is "near the nose on certain 787 Dreamliners in the company's inventory of undelivered airplanes. This issue was discovered as part of the ongoing system-wide inspection of Boeing's 787 shimming processes required by the FAA."

The FAA added that "although the issue poses no immediate threat to flight safety, Boeing has committed to fix these airplanes before resuming deliveries." The air regulators added after a review of data it "will determine whether similar modifications should be made on 787s already in commercial service."