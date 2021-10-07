British industry urges govt action on energy prices, supply

Britain's Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG) has asked the government and the energy regulator Ofgem to tackle high prices, which they say threaten businesses, and to ensure supplies are not interrupted this winter.

Record high energy prices in Britain have already caused some industrial companies, such as steelmakers and fertiliser plants, to curtail production and led to warnings of food shortages this winter.

"The issue is not just whether the supply of gas and electricity will be available but also one of price. Energy intensive industries could simply be priced out of the market," EIUG said in a statement on Thursday.